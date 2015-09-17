Diane Yuri

Futsal Guys

Futsal Guys kick soccer football sports loop vector characters characters animation character animation motion graphics futsal
Hello Dribbble citizens!

Here's a quick preview of a character design I'm doing for a community health pilot project in Melbourne.

Love it when things loop!

