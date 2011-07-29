James Blevins

Backline Music Group Logo

James Blevins
James Blevins
  • Save
Backline Music Group Logo logo backline music group vector typography
Download color palette

The rejected logo

0563d76a41f804b4659e0ed21360f450
Rebound of
Backline Music Group Logo
By James Blevins
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
James Blevins
James Blevins

More by James Blevins

View profile
    • Like