Dr Dog 3-color screen-print

Dr Dog 3-color screen-print typography deer dr dog music design poster screen print screen-print
The final 19"x25" three-color screen-print of my Dr Dog poster for TBD Fest this weekend in Sacramento. It'll be available for purchase at the TBD merch booth, or PM me.

Posted on Sep 17, 2015
