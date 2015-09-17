Mark Davis

XBOX Icons

Mark Davis
Mark Davis
  • Save
XBOX Icons console icons games controller xbox one xbox 360 microsoft xbox
Download color palette

XBOX controller icons. These are super simplified versions of my controller portraits for VECT-O-GRAM.

Follow the link to the Noun Project for download/usage info: https://thenounproject.com/themizarkshow/collection/vectogram/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2015
Mark Davis
Mark Davis
hello there.

More by Mark Davis

View profile
    • Like