Kristy Stetson

Video Elements

Kristy Stetson
Kristy Stetson
  • Save
Video Elements video video elements ui elements vector fireworks play gallery video gallery ui elements now playing featured videos green ui banner ribbon subtle gradient grey teal rotating featured open-sans fitness ui design video carousel
Download color palette

Showing a portion of a video carousel, to be used in conjunction with an full-size embedded vimeo player (will go underneath). Top area will be to the right of the player.

Kristy Stetson
Kristy Stetson

More by Kristy Stetson

View profile
    • Like