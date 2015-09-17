Geoff

Takei's Take Mockups

Geoff
Geoff
  • Save
Takei's Take Mockups aarp fullscreen branding design logo design george takei
Download color palette

The color palette has since changed but you get the gist.

8ac65f17d7d22cb8b315cd25cf742751
Rebound of
Takei's Take
By Geoff
View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2015
Geoff
Geoff

More by Geoff

View profile
    • Like