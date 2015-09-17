Nemanja Milo

Call Center

Nemanja Milo
Nemanja Milo
  • Save
Call Center video chat sound illustration interface clean material ui call
Download color palette

Hey guys!

Sharing with you small part of one big project that we did for call center, stay tuned for more.. :)

Done with amazing team at www.akeolab.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2015
Nemanja Milo
Nemanja Milo

More by Nemanja Milo

View profile
    • Like