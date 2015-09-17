THE 33 Movie poster

3 month ago, I was approached to create a few illustrations for the Warner Bros movie THE 33 and damn, it was a fun ride ! It was my very first step with the entertainement industry and this journey actually made me realize about all the entertainement scene moving on.

In the end, they went for another iteration of the poster but I can say I'm proud of what their art directors and I put together in this, it was a great experience :-)

Full size on https://www.artstation.com/artwork/the-33-movie-illustration