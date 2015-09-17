Antoine Collignon

THE 33 Movie poster

Antoine Collignon
Antoine Collignon
  • Save
THE 33 Movie poster warnerbros concept art illustration
Download color palette

3 month ago, I was approached to create a few illustrations for the Warner Bros movie THE 33 and damn, it was a fun ride ! It was my very first step with the entertainement industry and this journey actually made me realize about all the entertainement scene moving on.

In the end, they went for another iteration of the poster but I can say I'm proud of what their art directors and I put together in this, it was a great experience :-)

Full size on https://www.artstation.com/artwork/the-33-movie-illustration

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2015
Antoine Collignon
Antoine Collignon

More by Antoine Collignon

View profile
    • Like