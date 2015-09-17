Alex Matzner

Letterpress Business Cards

Alex Matzner
Alex Matzner
  • Save
Letterpress Business Cards harvest.ai security blind debossing business cards letterpress
Download color palette

I am so excited to present my first shot of work I have done on behalf of harvest.ai, where I am the Director of Design. Expect lots more shots of the work I have been doing here. This is the uncut sheet of paper, which after cutting, had it's edges colored green.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2015
Alex Matzner
Alex Matzner

More by Alex Matzner

View profile
    • Like