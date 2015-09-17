Geometric Study 2

Study #2

A series in informal geometric relationships in different combinations of shapes and lines. In addition to exploring the balance between intuitive and formal relationships with atypical pattern creation, this exercise is part of personal desire to find empowerment through making as ritual. Through disciplined and meditative practice I hope to create not only a body of work, and a greater understanding of design principles, but also a sense of symbolic significance unique to myself within both the making process and in the collections of final forms.