Jag Draws Days

Jag Draws Days website 365 food burger dessert fruit minimal vector illustration
So..I've inadvertently started my third 365-day project in 4 years. Check out my new site JagDrawsDays.tumblr.com for all the illustrations so far and let me know what you think!

Posted on Sep 17, 2015
