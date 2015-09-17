Slava Romanov

MGSV Papercraft

MGSV Papercraft cassette tape ps4 mgsv mgs loop gif cinema 4d papercraft 3d animation
Hey Dribbblers! This is my first shot here, dedicated to MGSV (such a great game).
A very big thank @Brice Séraphin for the invitation :)
Check sound version https://instagram.com/p/7wBxTMknnF/

Posted on Sep 17, 2015
