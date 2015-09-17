Luke Sillies

The Civics | Concept 2

Luke Sillies
Luke Sillies
  • Save
The Civics | Concept 2 local music band logo logo music bands branding
Download color palette

I am working on a few different ideas for a new logo for a local Cincinnati band.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2015
Luke Sillies
Luke Sillies

More by Luke Sillies

View profile
    • Like