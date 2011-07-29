Img 20110726 113213

Kevin Bergin

here is the full quarterboard installed temporarily on the side of our building. It's final home is a brand new, 3 million dollar oceanside mansion. The screw holes get decorative buttons to cover their ugliness.

Hand carved and gold leafed quarterboard
By Kevin Bergin
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
