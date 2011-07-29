James Cheung

Lemur-ish (frustrated)

Lemur-ish (frustrated) character cartoon illustration
Something I did a few years ago for thismoment.com. Around 20 different expressions. It's been retired but possibly making a comeback so I tried a more 3D look. Created in Illustrator.

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
