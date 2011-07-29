Rafał Urbański

An icon of the book for a game (RPG)

Rafał Urbański
Rafał Urbański
  • Save
An icon of the book for a game (RPG)
Download color palette

Another icon for the "RPG" game.

Portfolio:
http://brainchild.pl/

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Rafał Urbański
Rafał Urbański

More by Rafał Urbański

View profile
    • Like