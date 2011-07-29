Jory Raphael

Mac Power Users + 5by5

5by5 podcast mac mac power users
The Mac Power Users podcast (http://macpowerusers.com) is coming to 5by5 (http://5by5.tv). As such, we needed to make some new album art that fit the 5by5 style, while remaining true to the existing MPU branding.

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
