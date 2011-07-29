Craig Erskine

Social Accordion Animation

fireworks website ui ux social
It's a centered unordered list with no inline-block that animates to a larger width on hover. Smooth as butter in Firefox 5. It's almost all CSS minus the icon logos and complicated gradient in hover/focus mode.

Bitmaps exported from vectors created in Fireworks CS5.

Update:
Here's a video to show how it works.

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Frontend website developer, UI/UX designer
