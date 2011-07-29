Eivind Borgersen

Updated Portfolio Online!

My updated—and hopefully improved—online folio is up! Now with 200% more web work. Any feedback/bugs/comments welcome!

View site here: http://thisiseivind.com

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
