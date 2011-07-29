Kevin Bergin

Hand carved and gold leafed quarterboard

Hand carved and gold leafed quarterboard
Quarterboard sign rough carved on 3-axis CNC machine, hand carved for fine points and pockets, 23 karat gold leaf applied by hand

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
