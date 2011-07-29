Max Rudberg

Etched 16x16

Etched 16x16 mac icon etched alpha inset sunken set
The smallest size of the Etched icon set. I tried to maintain the details as much as I could. Looked really nice under Snow Leopard in the Finder sidebar. Unfortunately Lion changed that. Still makes for a good looking browsing experience in the column view though!

Download from: www.maxthemes.com

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
