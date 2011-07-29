Fabricio Rosa Marques

Cgl Ten Banner

one of several capaign images for the cologne game lab. the first 10 applicatants who are accepted for the program can study for free and form a »group of gifted and lucky people«: The CGL Ten. If you're interested in studying gamedesign with a conceptional focus betwenn crafts, arts and science head over here:

http://colognegamelab.de/studieren_CGL10_eng.php

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
