Cgl Ten Banner

one of several capaign images for the cologne game lab. the first 10 applicatants who are accepted for the program can study for free and form a Ā»group of gifted and lucky peopleĀ«: The CGL Ten. If you're interested in studying gamedesign with a conceptional focus betwenn crafts, arts and science head over here:

http://colognegamelab.de/studieren_CGL10_eng.php