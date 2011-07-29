Matt Downey

Scrubber

Matt Downey
Matt Downey
  • Save
Scrubber ipad scrubber linen
Download color palette

I've been working on a new UI for an iPad application. I've had a lot of fun with this so far, looking forward to the rest of the build out.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Matt Downey
Matt Downey

More by Matt Downey

View profile
    • Like