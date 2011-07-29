Patrick Macomber

Classics

Patrick Macomber
Patrick Macomber
Hire Me
  • Save
Classics iconography illustration
Download color palette

wish this project woulda happened.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Patrick Macomber
Patrick Macomber
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Patrick Macomber

View profile
    • Like