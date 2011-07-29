Steffen Nørgaard Andersen

Digital fire

Digital fire digital fire lines vector sculpture minimalistic minimalism
Logo artwork I'm working on for a small advertising company in Denmark.

Edit: Final piece: http://noergaardandersen.dk/referencer/full/ild_full.jpg

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Creative Director @ Quickorder

