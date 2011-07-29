Martin Lucas

Sunridge Language

Sunridge Language
A logo design for an up and coming website re-design project. The business / website was called Sunridge Cottage — but the client wants to focus on their main service of being an English language tutor with additional home-stay at their cottage.

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
