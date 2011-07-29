Byron Rode

Eighty Six (my development company) has merged with another design agency, and together, we have formed "Tangram". This is a preview of the splash page using Gotham. The logo design is my partner's handy work. You can check out the page here: www.wearetangram.com

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
