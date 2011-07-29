Font research #1: a

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I started designing my first font few weeks ago. I use very few sketches, just enough to know what I want to do. I want to create a modern sans with a friendly look, test readability vs style and display vs text. This project is for learning purposes.
In some strange way I started with the bold weight. This might be unusual but I felt more confortable doing so, maybe to better understand the contrast of each letter. As you probably noticed, from 1 to 2, I increased the x height. This is why 1 feels smaller.