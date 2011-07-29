YouTube pixel icon

Goran Daemon Peuc

Making links to outside content from main website. Facebook and Twitter are no brainers since they use one color + white. YouTube is screwed since they use 3 colors; white + red + black.

Came up with this. Would it work without "You"? Is it too much RedTube? =)

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
