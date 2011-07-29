Jeriah Lau

Asian Yoga Holidays

yoga asia holiday lotus logo plant flower negative space india nature brand identity natural
Asian Yoga Holidays delivers "... unique Yoga packages by blending our personal experience and knowledge with sublimely beautiful natural locations across South-East Asia. ..."
Website: Asian Yoga Holidays.

