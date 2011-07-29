Stole this idea from my main man, James Acklin (thanks dude!). After seeing his idea, I thought it would be cool to use icons to display objects I use regularly, that kind of define what I do. I made this to use on the slider on my new-website: www.charliewagers.com

Includes:

-Holga 120

-Field Notes Notebook/Sketchbook

-Micron Pens

-Screenprinting Squeegee

-iPhone

-iMac

-Track Bike

-Vinyl Records

Didn't quite make the cut:

-Bottle of Whiskey

-Beard

-Pocket Knife (I am re-considering that one)

-My cats