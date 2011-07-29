Charlie Wagers

Stole this idea from my main man, James Acklin (thanks dude!). After seeing his idea, I thought it would be cool to use icons to display objects I use regularly, that kind of define what I do. I made this to use on the slider on my new-website: www.charliewagers.com

Includes:
-Holga 120
-Field Notes Notebook/Sketchbook
-Micron Pens
-Screenprinting Squeegee
-iPhone
-iMac
-Track Bike
-Vinyl Records

Didn't quite make the cut:
-Bottle of Whiskey
-Beard
-Pocket Knife (I am re-considering that one)
-My cats

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
