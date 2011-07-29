Cale Atkinson

Paris Early Color Thumb

Paris Early Color Thumb color paris art cafe french
This is a quick rough color thumbnail I did tonight in prep for an illustration series I'm planning. I thought I'd use this account to post things in various stages including the early rough times :)
If you have any feedback I'd love to hear it!
Hope you enjoy!

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
