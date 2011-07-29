Mac Tyler

Tiny Weather Icon Vector Set

weather icons icon vector set weather icons cloud rain sunshine night wind snow hail
Made this set today/yesterday. Around 30 Icons total I think. The first actual "set" of icons that I've made :P

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
