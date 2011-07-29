Alán Guzmán

This is a Honor and support award dummie for some people that help in the "rebelión de los enfermos" (rebellion of the sick) this is a social campaign that its seeking justice for the discrimination of sick people in the mexican medical insurance..its a freaking irony, some people and a social organization called "Sonora Ciudadana" fight against this problem... you can check it out in this sites if u want (its in spanish)

http://sonoraciudadana.org.mx/

http://rebeliondeenfermos.org/

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
