Stately Type | David Lesué

Sóté in Red

Stately Type | David Lesué
Stately Type | David Lesué
  • Save
Sóté in Red logo accent handwritten logotype script wordmark bravissima script word mark
Download color palette

I'm not sure if I like the thicker stroke.

60b2e99486a221228e4e90dbd4d4ce53
Rebound of
Sóté
By Stately Type | David Lesué
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Stately Type | David Lesué
Stately Type | David Lesué

More by Stately Type | David Lesué

View profile
    • Like