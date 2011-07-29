LeagueFriend Plans/Pricing

Mark Wyner

I'm wrapping up the final touches on LeagueFriend, my bowling league management application. I've been working on it for two years and will hit the streets in a few weeks.

This is a pricing page with abbreviated info about the plans. Everything here is CSS-based with no images. Man, I love CSS.

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
