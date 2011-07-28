Sarah Mick

Old Timey Cash Register Number Display

Sarah Mick
Sarah Mick
  • Save
Old Timey Cash Register Number Display illustration photoshop sarah mick numbers register money vintage distressed
Download color palette

Working on some old-style numbers with a new-looking twist.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Sarah Mick
Sarah Mick

More by Sarah Mick

View profile
    • Like