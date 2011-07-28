Matt Yow

Crusaders
One thing leads to another and a lion turns into a sword. Maybe a bit too much negative space on the ends of the banner — and a bit indecisive about miter joint v. bevel joint on the banner ends.

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
