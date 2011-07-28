Paul Jimenez

Chireno Mecanica

Paul Jimenez
Paul Jimenez
Hire Me
  • Save
Chireno Mecanica branding logo identity business card blue clean
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Paul Jimenez
Paul Jimenez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Paul Jimenez

View profile
    • Like