Shaun Lind

Giftiki - ribbon

Shaun Lind
Shaun Lind
  • Save
Giftiki - ribbon giftiki illustration app mobile iphone ui
Download color palette

Working on some branding schemes for Giftiki...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Shaun Lind
Shaun Lind

More by Shaun Lind

View profile
    • Like