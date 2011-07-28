Simon Birky Hartmann

Zerply poster contest - Starting the texture work

Zerply poster contest - Starting the texture work type typography zerply black white roughen bodoni poster compressed fatboy husky beta aqua green
All type done and placed in Ai. Then switch to Ps, importing type elements as smart objects and texturing.


