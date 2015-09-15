Jeffrey Chupp
Get a Move On

Jeffrey Chupp
Jeffrey Chupp for Dribbble
Get a Move On
Large shots look great, but we ​*still*​ wanted more. Now you can hover over the top half of a an animated gif to watch it spring to life right in the shots view.

Don't worry, the description is still easily accessible by hovering over the bottom half of the shot.

Posted on Sep 15, 2015
