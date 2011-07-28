Sam Jones

Safari iphone icon safari app iphone icon alku sam jones
Bright, or Night. Depending on what type of style you're going for, The left goes best with most shots, but when doing a dark shot, the right will be a better fit. Hope you guys like!

Obvious inspiration from Apple, Avant, Longevity, Classica, Mojo, Oceano etc. etc. There are a lot of themes who use this style, and it's a real fun time to work with.

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
