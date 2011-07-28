Andrés Max

New blog theme (WIP)

blog tumblr texture ideaware
Working on a new theme for my blog, needed more space for content. Full version: https://img.skitch.com/20110729-mp8251ex7f6t491xe31rckn153.png

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
