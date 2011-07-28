KaL MichaeL

M Vectored

KaL MichaeL
KaL MichaeL
  • Save
M Vectored icon vector m inset
Download color palette

Logo for an up and coming Developer (Vectored).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
KaL MichaeL
KaL MichaeL
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by KaL MichaeL

View profile
    • Like