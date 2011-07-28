Simon Birky Hartmann

Zerply poster contest

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Zerply poster contest vectors type typography zerply black white bodoni poster compressed fatboy husky beta aqua green
Download color palette

A quicky for the Zerply poster contest that could also become a tutorial.

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like