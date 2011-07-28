Gavin Nelson

Iconica Camera

Iconica Camera camera lens iconica iphone icon theme
I know this style camera icon has been done a thousand times before, but wanted to give it a go since it looks so simple and classy. Inspiration comes from everyone with a shot with the tag "Camera".

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Product & Icon Designer
