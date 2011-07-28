Mary Kate McDevitt

Sneak peak

Mary Kate McDevitt
Mary Kate McDevitt
Hire Me
  • Save
Sneak peak hand lettering type lettering nostalgic painted typography
Download color palette

some hand painted lettering

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Mary Kate McDevitt
Mary Kate McDevitt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mary Kate McDevitt

View profile
    • Like