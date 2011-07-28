Joanne Ong

2/12

2/12 cmu illustration hand-drawn
Been focused on illustrating some of our professors for a super top-secret side project. Still working on figuring out line-weights and whatnot, but at least it's a start.

Spent a lot of time trying to figure out the best way to do eyes, anyone have some thoughts?

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
