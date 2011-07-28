Ryan Brinkerhoff

DJ face turntables illustration music
illustration I did for a WIRED UK article about a new app that suggests music you might like based on your facial structure!

turntables
By Ryan Brinkerhoff
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
